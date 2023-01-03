Gulu expectant mothers get support

For the second year running, a group of youth from northern Uganda, united by a Whatsapp group, have come together to support several expectant mothers in the sub-region. The youth, under the group known as "Bulu Gwenye, Katira Wa" since 2021 has started the initiative to support expectant mothers with assorted items needed during and after delivery. Given the high cases of teenage pregnancies in the region and the resource constraints that many mothers face during childbirth. The members of the Whatsapp group this time collected money amongst themselves and supported mothers at Gulu regional referral hospital. According to the leaders of the group, the annual move is expected to extend to all the districts within the Acholi sub-region.