Gulu Central College closed after a strike

More than 1,000 students at Gulu Central High School in Gulu City have been sent home after a strike that happened last night. The students protested the administration's decision to stop them from watching the football match between Manchester United and Manchester City. One student identified as Gabriel Rwotomiya, a S.3 student, has been reported dead. Following the protest, the administration summoned the students and gave them 15 minutes to leave the school premises, under the watchful eye of the police. The school will reopen after two weeks