Guard found carrying dead body in a sack, detained on murder charges

By BENSON TUMUSIIME

Police in Kampala are investigating a case of murder against a 31-year-old private security guard who was allegedly found transporting on a motorcycle a body of a yet to be identified man bundled in a sack.

“The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking for a search, they found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him. A team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, the body had two wounds suspected to be a result of stabbing.

“Nabasa hasn’t yet cooperated well with the police to help us identify the deceased and where he got the body from. Our investigations to identify the deceased are ongoing,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

The suspect is currently detained at Kawempe Police Station on allegations of murder as investigations continue.