Great Lakes Region leaders converge to plot eradication of sexual harassment

Great Lakes Region member states say they are taking steps to enact laws and protocols to protect sexual gender-based victims. This was on the heels of a physical meeting that the member states had in November 2020 that tackled women, children and vulnerable persons' issues as well as humanitarian matters. In a conference held in Nairobi Kenya, the member states also further want member states to ratify protocols that protect refugees’ rights.