Grateful Gen Katumba Wamala recalls shooting incident

Works and Transport minister Gen. Katumba Wamala says he has endured a tough year, since the shooting that killed his daughter and driver and injured him and his bodyguard. Addressing a congregation at St Mark Church of Uganda in Mukono, Gen Katumba Wamala said that his arm is now 90 per cent healed. The revelation came at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new church he is building in memory of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and Haruna Kayondo his driver.