Graduates say lack of jobs has led them into domestic work

Many homes in Uganda employ a domestic worker or two to help with household chores. Some live at their place of employment, and others commute daily and have come to be known as "live-outs". The statistics on how many Ugandans are employed as domestic workers within the country are non-existent. In the wake of rising levels of unemployment, the negative effects of Covid-19, the lockdowns and the growing demand for literate domestic workers in homes, more graduates and diploma holders among other educated Ugandans are joining the domestic work industry, settling for lower pay to make ends meet. Rita Kanya Mujuni brings us the story of the changing face of domestic workers in Uganda.