GRACE FOAM FACTORY :Leaders want more safety and response measures

Leaders in the Industrial City Division, Mbale, want an increase in fire fighting equipment to effectively respond to emergencies. Karim Masaba, the Member of Parliament for Industrial City Division Mbale, revealed that the regional Police has only one fire truck and depend on other districts whenever there is an emergency. Masaba made the revelations in the wake of a fire that burnt down Grace Foam Factory at the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park on Tuesday evening.