Govt urged to levy fair taxes on digital services and check license rules

Tech-prenuers are urging government to review taxes levied on digital services on top of the cost of numerous licences they pay for. They say a recent imposition of VAT on non-resident digital platforms is not a bad policy but worsens an already prohibitive tax regime on ICT companies. Dr Climate Wiseman the Chairman Tuko SuperApp also says while it is a civic obligation to pay taxes, Uganda’s nascent innovation industry must be protected in order to attract more venture capital and private equity investments into the country. Recently government expanded VAT to include non-resident digital platforms at a charge of 18% effective this financial year.