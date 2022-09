Govt unveils shs9b national plan on health security

Government has launched a 9bn shilling National Action Plan for health security to improve the country's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies. While launching the plan, 3rd deputy prime minister, Rukia Nakadama, says there is a need to build the country's epidemic preparedness now given the current threat of Ebola and the disruptions of 2 years of thee covid-19 pandemic.