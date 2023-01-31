Govt to spend more on rural roads

The Ministry of Works and Transport will spend three quarters of its budget for the 2023-2024 financial year on the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in the country in order to prevent them from getting destroyed by the rains again. State minister for works, Musa Ecweru said this will save the ministry from experiencing a similar burden when floods washed away bridges and destroyed roads in many parts of the country and the line ministry could not do much because of the limited resources.