Govt to partner with investors to build modest houses

There is a growing housing deficit that has been partly attributed to the rising population in urban centres where slums are fast rising and this is beginning to worry policymakers. Currently, Uganda is short by over 2.4 million housing units and the current rise in real estate prices has put quality housing out of reach for many. Today, while speaking at a housing symposium organised by Habitat For Humanity Uganda, Minister for Lands Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakoba hinted at a coming slum policy where the government will seek for investors to build affordable high rises in the slum spaces.