Govt says distribution of fast-growing crops to Karamoja starts

The government says it has commenced the distribution of fast-maturing crop varieties to the Karamoja sub-region as a long-time sustainable response to the hunger crisis there. The minister of state for agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga says some of the selected crops mature in about 58 days. Karamoja sub-region has this year been hit by famine affecting locals. Several stakeholders have since stepped in to provide relief items to starving families there. The minister was addressing journalists in Kampala ahead of world food day due to take place on 16th October 2022.