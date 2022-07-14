Govt relief aid arrives in Karamoja

Starving families in Napak district have to wait until Saturday when local government authorities in Karamoja start to distribute the consignment of food that has finally arrived in the sub-region. The Office of the Prime Minister delivered 400 bags of maize flour and 200 bags of beans to Iriri sub county, one of the most devastated by famine. The local leaders say that 52 people have succumbed to starvation in the last three months with the latest death having occurred two days ago.