Govt joins partners to add value in Northern Uganda

The Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU), a Government of Uganda program implemented in a consortium, where CARE UGANDA is a lead partner, along with the European Union and the Office of the Prime Minister, in ensuring improved livelihoods in Karamoja, Teso and Acholi sub-regions. Kotido is among the 11 districts benefiting from the DINU program aligned toward supporting and consolidating peace and stability in the northern parts of the country that has been ravaged by so many challenges. There is evidence that the program has skilled youths, and increased production and productivity of smallholder farmers within implementing districts.