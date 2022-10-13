Govt implementing strategies to raise food quantity

President Yoweri Museveni will, in the near future, announce tough measures to restore degraded areas in wetlands and on slopes of mountainous areas across the country. The plan was revealed by State minister of Agriculture Bwino Kyakulaga who said that it will be the most suitable and sustainable way to tackle the problem of climate change and food insecurity. Kyakulaga was speaking during a dialogue in Kampala ahead of the World Food Day to be commemorated on Sunday 16th October 2022.