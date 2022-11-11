GOVT HOLIDAY PLAN: Govt to move students to & from Mubende, Kassanda districts

The Ministry of Health has unveiled plans to get learners studying in the Ebola-hit districts of Mubende and Kassanda, who are not ordinary residents there, ways of heading home. According to the health ministry, the learners will be dispatched in a staggered manner as they head for the term three breaks. The move is aimed at controlling the spread of Ebola. Similarly, learners who study outside Mubende and Kassanda districts, but are residents of the two districts will be dropped by their respective schools at Kololo ceremonial grounds, from where they will then be transported, using government transports to their home districts.