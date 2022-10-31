GOVT BORROWING: Snag as Stanchart UG seeks money from Abu Dhabi financier

MPs say the lack of a financing agreement stands in the way of the National Economy committee approving a 1.7 trillion shillings loan, sought by the government of Uganda for budget support. The missing agreement is from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Economic Development, from which the Standard Chartered Bank is seeking a syndicated loan to provide the full amount negotiated for by the government. However, the ministry of finance, planning and economic development has committed to having the agreement delivered to the committee by Monday.