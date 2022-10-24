Govt and UNHCR shelve Nyakabande centre closure plans

As Congolese refugees continue to flock Kisoro District, fleeing from fighting between the M23 rebels and Government forces, FARDC, the Ugandan Government and partners such as the UN refugee agency UNHCR, have suspended the earlier decision to close down the Nyakabande refugee transit Centre by 31st October 2022. According to the Kisoro Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Robert Tukamuhebwa the plan to decommission the holding centre has been over taken by the influx of Congolese refugees, many of whom have pitched camp in the host communities. Tukamuhebwa said all the refugees in the host communities will be transferred to the holding centre by the end of Monday.