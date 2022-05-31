Government working towards reducing child abuse cases

The government has released its annual report on child abuse. The report shows that 10,000 cases of child abuse were reported between the years 2020 and 2021. According to the State Minister for Child and Youth Affairs Sarah Mateke, they are working to reduce the number of victims, through a new call centre. Ms Sofia Nambala, the officer in charge of family and children protection unity at Kampala Metropolitan Police says they have been sensitising the community following daily reports that show 3 to 5 cases. Sharon Twikirize, (Child Protection Specialist- Joining Forces Consortium) says they are working with the police and other stakeholders to reduce the cases of child abuse.