Government warns Ugandans of unlicensed betting firms

The Uganda Gaming and Lotteries Board has closed BLQ Football Company which has, in the last couple of weeks, fleeced Ugandans of hundreds of millions of shillings under the guise of operating as a betting company. The closure follows numerous complaints from members of the public on the failure to get returns on the money invested in the scheme. However, three other companies have been closed as well by the board over the same issue of not having a license.