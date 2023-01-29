Government urges public to join fight to protect wetlands

The Ministry of water and environment has urged the public to get more involved in environmental conservation by reporting all acts of degradation. Lucy Iyango, commissioner Ministry of Water and environment says they are concerned about the increasing degradation of wetlands in several parts of the country. The call came as the Ministry flagged off a cycling race as one of the activities to commemorate world environment day. The official celebrations will be in Soroti district on Thursday.