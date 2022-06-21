Government urged to fast-track bio-safety law

The government has underscored the need to fast-track the passing and implementation of the Genetic Engineering Regulatory Bill. Officiating at the opening of the 5th Annual National Bio-safety Forum, the Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero called for the scope of the bill to be widened. According to Dr Musenero, there is a need for regulation of other scientific innovations away from the Crop Engineering initially covered extensively in the bill.