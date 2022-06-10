Government urged to develop lake Bunyonyi infrastructure

Business proprietors and tourists in Kabale District are worried that the dusty Kabaale-Bunyonyi road will continue to slow down the number of tourists streaming into this jurisdiction as many of these tourists have now opted to tour other areas that are easily accessible. Michael Dunson, an American resident at Bird's Nest Resort in Bunyonyi in Kabaale District applauded the country’s exceptional weather and the various wondrous animal species found in Kabaale District. However, on the issue of dilapidated road infrastructure, Dunson made a humble appeal to the concerned authorities to construct and uplift the Kabaale–Bunyonyi road.