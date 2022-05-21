Government unveils new measures to control fuel prices

The Energy Ministry has laid the case for increasing fuel prices on escalating crude oil prices on the international market, adding that this could last longer than anticipated. The ministry's permanent secretary, Irene Bateebe says that there are other issues that had affected the quantities entering Uganda through Kenya that are being sorted out. However, as SUDIR BYARUHANGA reports, although Uganda is a free market economy, the ministry is planning to crack the whip against the dealers who sell fuel at prices beyond the expected rate, UGX 5,400 for a litre of petrol.