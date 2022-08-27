Government unveils funeral plans for Gen Elly Tumwine

The government has released the burial program for the late Gen Elly Tumwine who succumbed to cancer on Thursday this week at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. Gen Tumwine will be laid to rest on Tuesday next week at Rwebikoma in Kazo district in Western Uganda. According to the government spokesperson Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Gen Tumwine’s casket will not be taken to parliament as has been a practice for high-ranking government officials of his stature.