Government to start testing technology aided electricity mini-grids

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is considering the use of Artificial Intelligence to locate sites and suitable energy modes for mini-grids in different rural areas. A recent household survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicates that the national electricity access rate stands at 57%. This comprises 19% and 38% of on-grid and off-grid connections respectively. 43% of households remain in the dark. Data from the pilot project in Lamwo District in Northern Uganda once validated will be scaled countrywide paving the way for more mini-grids in the country.