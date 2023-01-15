Government to spend millions of global fund in combating TB, HIV, Malaria

The government is set to receive $587 million to be spent between 2024 and 2026, from the global fund to help it combat TB, HIV, and Malaria and also to strengthen the country's health system. As the country prepares to submit its request for the said funds, a national dialogue is being planned to discuss priorities going forward. ANDREW KYAMAGERO talked to TONNIE LUYIMBAZI, the country coordinator for Global Fund Uganda, on how the global fund investments are to be made.