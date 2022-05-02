Government to roll out tough regulations for labour export

The ministry of gender, labour and social development is set to introduce a new raft of policies to refine their regulation of the labour export sector. Among the new measures being mooted is a plan to charge labour companies with the responsibility of bringing migrant workers back home, as well as ensuring that employers stick to the contracts signed by the workers. The new framework follows increasing cases of human rights violations occasioned upon Ugandans in the countries where they go to seek jobs.