Government to launch Apex platform report

The minister of State for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang has said the inauguration of the first Apex Platform report is scheduled for 3rd May 2022 at Kololo ceremonial grounds. The Apex platform is a framework in the office of the president aimed at fast-tracking the performance of the 23 presidential guidelines and directives hoped to lead Uganda to attain the middle-income status. It was approved in 2018 by the cabinet and made operational in 2021.