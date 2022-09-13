Government to hold a population census in August 2023

Cabinet has approved a national population and housing census to be carried out by the Uganda Bureau of Statics next year. According to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi the minister of Information and National Guidance, this census will be carried out on the 25th of August, where households will be enumerated depending on the people who stayed in them on the night of 24th August. He adds, government will spend a total 330 billion shillings on the exercise, which will include the purchase of equipment to be used as government moves away from analogue to a digital system. The last national population and housing census was carried out in 2014.