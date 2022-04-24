Government to end tax on agricultural insurance

The Minister of State for Finance, in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, says the government is looking to remove Stamp duty on agriculture insurance, which amounts to 35,000 shillings per farmer. He made these remarks while addressing farmers in Rubanda district, on the challenges they face in earning a return on their farm endeavors. Musasizi advised small-scale farmers to embrace agriculture insurance schemes, to recover financial losses from natural calamities.