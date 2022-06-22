Government teachers ordered to resume duty

By Joseph Tumwesigye More by this Author

Government teachers who do not comply with a government directive to resume duty will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from the Public services, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Service.

The teachers are currently taking part in industrial action, organized by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), against discriminatory salary enhancement and failure by the government to honour the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2018.

The industrial action which focuses on enhancing arts teachers' salaries to match that of science teachers, which will be increased in the next finical year starting 1 July 2022, started on 15th June 2022. The action has harmed the education system as many students in government schools are currently not studying.

“We strongly believe that if money can be found for increasing the allowances of Members of Parliament, citing the rising cost of living and inflation, the same can be done for teachers,” UNATU’s General Secretary Mr Filbert Baguma said.

According to the government, the UNATU industrial action is illegal and in breach principles and spirit of the law.

“The teachers who are not willing to work under the prevailing terms and conditions are free to withdraw their labour as provided for under section A-n(11) of the Public Service Standing Orders,” the statement from the Public Service Ministry reads.

Advertisement

The statement, signed by Mrs Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Service, reiterates the government’s intentions to enhance salaries for all public services saying that the implementation will continue “within available resources.”

“The current enhancement for the science teachers was informed by the available resources, the number of teachers involved and the impact that can be made by the scientists to the development of this country,” the Ministry says.

The Ministry has advised stakeholders who do not agree with the directive to seek legal redress in the Courts of Law.