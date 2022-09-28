Government officials hiding vital information - UHRC

Human rights activists are pushing for reviews of laws they say stifle public access to information in Uganda. The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya also raised concern that many public officers hide behind their oath of secrecy to deny members of the public access to public information which stifles transparency and accountability in governance. Meanwhile, the Country Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Robert Kotchani, has called for amendments to the recently passed Computer Misuse Act before the President signs the proposed law already passed by Parliament, into law. The concerns were raised during the commemoration of the International Day of Universal Access to Information at Makerere University.