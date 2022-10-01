Government needs UGX 69 billion to manage outbreak - Aceng

The Ministry of Health requires USD 18 million approximately UGX 69 billion to respond to the Ebola outbreak in the country. According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this money will be used to carry out surveillance, run laboratory tests as well as provide health workers with the necessary resources to treat and handle Ebola patients. The Minister has also confirmed the passing of one medical worker who was receiving treatment after contracting Ebola.