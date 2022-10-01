Government needs more professional surveyors - Mayanja

The lands ministry has shortage of government surveyors to aid communities in solving land conflicts. Sam Mayanja, the state minister for lands, has said the ministry will consider registering more surveyors if the land conflicts are to be overcome Mayanja says local people have suffered at the hands of land grabbers due to lack of information on land. Mayanja was speaking during the graduation of over 500 graduands at the government survey and land management institute in Entebbe