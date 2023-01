Government leaders gather to honor Ntungamo centenarian

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is the chief guest at a centenary birthday celebration for the mother of the Country counsul to the Eswatini Kingdom, Quillino Bamwine in Ntungamo. Celebrations are currently going on at Rwera Parish in Ntungamo, where the archbishop of Kampala, Paul Semogerere is presiding. He will later be joined by his host, the archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha.