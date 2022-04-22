Government launches US-funded malaria reduction campaign

The ministry of health together with the United States Mission in Uganda is set to roll out a new malaria reduction campaign in the country. The campaign dubbed US President’s Malaria Initiative Reduction Activity will see the Ministry centre malaria reduction on 5 regions of the country whose malaria prevalence remains significantly high. The Ministry of Health will also import malaria vaccines to immunize children aged 5 years and below against the disease.