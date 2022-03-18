Government launches oil spill contingency plan

As the country heads into the oil production phase, the threat of spills remains a threat to human life and the environment. Consequently, the government has therefore launched an oil spill contingency plan that will address any eventualities arising from oil spill incidents. The oil spill contingency plan aims to address key issues such as highlighting the responsibility of oil operators and the government in the prevention of oil spills and the need for investing in preparedness for response to oil spills within the country’s territory and shared water bodies.