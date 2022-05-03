Government has no agenda against journalists - Minister Kabyanga

The Minister for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga is calling on Journalists to unite under one voice to ease dialogue with the government on issues affecting their profession. The call follows accusations from the media that his ministry is ignoring issues affecting them, despite annual appeals for a better working environment including brutality from security forces. Minister Kabyanga was the chief guest at a World Press Freedom Day public Dialogue.