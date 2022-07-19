Government dispatches another food consignment to Karamoja

The department of relief and disaster preparedness in the office of the Prime Minister has flagged off 790 metric tonnes of food assistance to hunger and drought-stricken areas of Karamoja sub-region. The relief comprises flour and beans and will be dispatched to the worst hit districts of Kotido, Kaabong, Moroto, Napak, Karenga and Nabilatuk. According to the Minister of relief and disaster preparedness Eng. Hillary Onek, the government hopes to continue sending food to these areas over the next three months.