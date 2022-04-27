Government defends agreement with Vinci coffee company

The government has defended the controversial coffee processing agreement with Vinci Coffee Company despite admitting that it was signed before a feasibility study on the company was carried out. While appearing before the parliamentary trade committee, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka insisted that the deal was done within the law and it is good for the economy at large and the coffee sector in particular. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the investment license of Vinci Coffee Company expired in 2019 and it is yet to be renewed.