Government considers interventions to cut high fuel prices

With some fears that the global economic crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war is still far from over, the government says that as part of a solution to address the current fuel crisis and rising prices, testing batches is going on by licensed company Marathi to start hauling fuel via lake Victoria. The Energy Ministry Spokesperson Solomon Muyita also says Uganda’s future production of liquified petroleum gas of about 300,000 tonnes in the near future should help improve uptake but most importantly speed up the country’s climate change mitigation plans.