Government confirms disappearance of Ugandan in South Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has confirmed the disappearance of a Ugandan contractor known as Joseph Opoya, who was working in the Equatorial state in South Sudan. Opoya and another South Sudanese national who went missing a week ago, are believed to have been kidnapped while returning from an inspection of civil works 10 kilometres away in Tombora town. As AARON MUKAMA reports, state minister Okello Oryem has urged Ugandans to register with Ugandan embassies and missions while abroad for their safety.