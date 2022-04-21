Government commissions Lira-Kamdini road reconstruction works

The government through the ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development has today commissioned the reconstruction of the Lira - Kamdini road. For a long time, locals in the Lango sub-region have protested over the poor state of the road which connects the region to the Gulu Kampala Highway. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Kole district this morning, the state minister for Works, housing and Urban Development, Musa Ecweru cautioned the contractor Mota Engil on the quality of work.