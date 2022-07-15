Government, CNOOC hand over 56 houses to oil project affected persons

The Ministry of Energy, the petroleum authority and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have officially handed over 56 houses to some 700 (99.9%) project-affected persons in the kingfisher development area. The director of legal and corporate affairs for the petroleum authority of Uganda Ali Sekatawa while speaking at the handover of the units said, the government and going venture partners have only a very few disputes left which are now being handled by the ministry of lands.