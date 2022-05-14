Government boosts Rukungiri water projects

The Ministry of Water and Environment through the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation with support from the World Bank has invested 2.5 million dollars in a Water Supply Project to increase the clean water supply in Rukungiri District. Launching the project in Nyarushanje sub county in Rukungiri district, the deputy manager of southwestern Umbrella water and sanitation, Horace Mugumya said that they would lay 170km of pipes there to ensure a further 8,000 connections across the region. The project operates in 18 districts of southwestern Uganda from Kiruhura through Mbarara to Kisoro and Rubirizi.