Government begins vulnerability assessment of Rwenzori communities

Government has begun the process of assessing the vulnerability of people settled on steep areas around Mount Rwenzori that are prone to disasters such as floods and landslides with plans to relocate them. This comes after landslides claimed at least 16 lives in Rukooki sub-county, Kasese district. On Sunday, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT and national guidance led a team of ministers to make an assessment of the affected areas.