Gov’t unveils triple testing kit

The Ministry of health today has trained lab technicians and midwives from various hospitals across the country on using a kit Combo that allows testing of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B. Hepatitis B was included on the list after it was discovered that most of the patients with the chronic disease which affects the liver, are born with it. Dr. Lindah Nabitaka who is in charge of the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV said the problem of lack of awareness in the passing on of hepatitis infections still exists.