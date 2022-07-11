Gov’t unveils plans to emphasize internet usage in Hoima City

The state minister for Public Service, Grace Mary Mugasa says the government needs to make use of the internet in the recruitment of Human Resource in the Public Service Commissions. The call came during the launch of a solar-powered internet facility in Hoima City by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA Uganda), where One hundred government and administrative units in Bunyoro region have been connected to internet facilities under Regional Infrastructure Communication Program (RCIP). The National Information Technology Authority Executive Director Dr. Hatwib Mugasa says they have installed the fastest internet in the City to prepare for Oil Production.