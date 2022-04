Gov’t to spend Shs600m fighting armyworm invasion

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal husbandry is now looking for 600 million shillings to procure the required pesticide and appropriate gears required to beat back the raging African armyworm invasion. This is after it emerged that the armyworm has affected 38 districts, affecting planned harvests on one thousand four hundred and seven farms. This accounts for 22 square miles of land across the country.